Angels' Matt Thaiss: Heads to Double-A
Thaiss was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
The 2016 first round pick will move up to the next level of the minor leagues after 84 games with High-A Inland Empire this season. During 385 plate appearances in 2017, Thaiss has batted .265/.353/.399 with eight home runs and 48 RBI. Although he hasn't been overly impressive, especially in terms of power at the plate, the Angels want to give him a chance to work on his game at a higher level.
