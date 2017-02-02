Thaiss received an invitation to major league spring training Thursday.

This comes as no surprise, as Thaiss has established himself as one of the Halos' top prospects following a strong professional debut that saw him make the leap to Low-A and hold his own. The 21-year-old will likely start 2017 either at Low-A or High-A, but if he continues to display outstanding plate discipline while batting in the upper-.200s, he could move up further in the organization by the end of the season.