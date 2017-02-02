Angels' Matt Thaiss: Invited to big league camp
Thaiss received an invitation to major league spring training Thursday.
This comes as no surprise, as Thaiss has established himself as one of the Halos' top prospects following a strong professional debut that saw him make the leap to Low-A and hold his own. The 21-year-old will likely start 2017 either at Low-A or High-A, but if he continues to display outstanding plate discipline while batting in the upper-.200s, he could move up further in the organization by the end of the season.