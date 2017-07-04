Angels' Michael Morin: Called up from Triple-A
Morin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
He'll assume the active roster spot of starter Alex Meyer, who was optioned to Triple-A following Monday's start with the Angels content to get by with a four-man rotation through the All-Star break. The Angels' closing picture is somewhat unsettled following the recent returns of Bud Norris and Cam Bedrosian from the disabled list, but Morin won't factor into the discussion for high-leverage duties after he was tagged for nine runs on 15 hits and two walks over 11.1 innings in his previous stints with the big club earlier this season.
