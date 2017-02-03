Morin is a candidate to make the bullpen out of spring training, according to the Orange County Register.

Morin's 2016 campaign fell right between his stellar 2014 and dreadful 2015. He continued to strike out batters at a decent clip (7.92 K/9) and kept his FIP below 4.00 despite having a final ERA of 4.37 last season. Morin will need to officially earn a bullpen spot out of spring training, but on a roster devoid of high-level arms, he should be a shoo-in.