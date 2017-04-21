Angels' Michael Morin: Hits DL with neck stiffness
Morin was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday with neck stiffness, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Alex Meyer was recalled to take Morin's spot on the active roster. Morin has given up at least one run in all four of his appearances so far this season, resulting in a 8.10 ERA over 6.2 innings. The move is retroactive to April 20, so Morin will be eligible to return as soon as April 30.
More News
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...