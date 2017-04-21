Morin was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday with neck stiffness, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Alex Meyer was recalled to take Morin's spot on the active roster. Morin has given up at least one run in all four of his appearances so far this season, resulting in a 8.10 ERA over 6.2 innings. The move is retroactive to April 20, so Morin will be eligible to return as soon as April 30.