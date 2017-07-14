Angels' Michael Morin: Optioned down to minors
Morin was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Jose Alvarez replaces Morin, who has given up at least one run in six of his 10 appearances so far this season. He should get another opportunity at some point, but Morin will almost certainly continue to work in middle relief upon his return.
