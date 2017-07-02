Angels' Mike Trout: Could begin rehab assignment next week
Trout (thumb) could begin his rehab stint with High-A Inland Empire a day or two earlier than expected, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. He will have a full workout with Inland Empire on Tuesday, and if that goes well, he will begin playing in rehab games shortly thereafter.
He will not travel with the Angels to Minnesota, and will instead have a private workout Monday and then join the Angels' High-A affiliate in the California League. It sounds like he could be playing in rehab games as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. It is unclear how many rehab games he will need, but there is a slight chance he could return before the All-Star break if everything goes perfectly.
