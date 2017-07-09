Angels' Mike Trout: Finds groove in third rehab game
Trout (thumb) started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored for High-A Inland Empire on Friday before exiting the game in the fifth inning, Inland Empire broadcaster Steve Wendt reports.
The fantasy juggernaut had been 0-for-5 in his first seven plate appearances for the 66ers, so this offered his owners a sigh of relief that he's connecting with authority. His removal seems to be precautionary to keep him fresh during his California League assignment. If all goes smoothly, Trout should return to the Angels sometime during the first weekend of the second half, if not Friday.
