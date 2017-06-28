Angels' Mike Trout: Hasn't faced live BP

Trout (thumb) still hasn't progressed to facing live BP, Elliot Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.

Trout remains limited to hitting off a tee for the time being. Once he is able to progress to taking live batting practice, he'll need to participate in four to six sessions of it without any setbacks before eventually heading out on a rehab assignment. He's still hoping to return before the All-Star break, though a clearer timetable should become available as he inches closer to a rehab assignment.