Angels' Mike Trout: Hits in cage Thursday

Trout (thumb) hit in the cage Thursday and is set to take batting practice on the field Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

This is a very encouraging sign as Trout had what Fletcher described as an "aggressive" BP session Thursday after being limited to hitting off a tee since resuming baseball activities. Friday's session should shed some light on how close Trout is to returning as facing live pitching two days in a row will be a major test for his thumb. Time is starting to run out for a pre-All-Star Game return for Trout, but if his thumb holds up to the increased activity, he could be back for the Angels' upcoming series against the Twins or the Rangers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories