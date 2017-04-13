Angels' Mike Trout: Hits third homer Wednesday
Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.
Fantasy baseball's consensus top pick has been as advertised early on, slashing .294/.359/.735 through nine games. It's a small sample size, but Trout's on-base percentage is lower than any season-long mark he has posted since becoming an everyday player in 2012, but the slugger has offset that with a career-high .735 slugging percentage, hinting at a more aggressive approach at the plate this season. It is still early, so those percentages may return to the mean as he gets more games under his belt, but fantasy owners won't complain if Trout takes less walks and lets it rip more often.
