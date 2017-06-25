Angels' Mike Trout: Hitting off tee
Trout (thumb) has been hitting off a tee for the past two days, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's another positive step in his rehabilitation program and a further indication he could begin a rehab assignment within the coming weeks. Trout is recovering from a torn UCL in his left thumb -- which normally requires 6-8 weeks of healing -- and said he's aiming to return just prior to the All-Star break, though a timetable should become clear in the near future.
