Angels' Mike Trout: Remains hitless in rehab work

Trout (thumb) went 0-for-2 for High-A Inland Empire on Thursday and is 0-for-5 over seven plate appearances in his first two rehab games there, Pete Marshall of The Orange County Register reports.

The positive is that he's working to prove his thumb will remain healthy enough for him to make it through a major-league game. Trout owners may have a fleeting yet justified concern that the injury may hinder his power following his return to big-league action. It's worth watching whether he can drive the ball normally over the next few weeks. As for his next recovery step, he's expected to sit out Friday's 66ers game but join the lineup Saturday, perhaps playing the outfield for the first time on this assignment as he works toward reuniting with the Angels sometime after the All-Star break.