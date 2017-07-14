Angels' Mike Trout: Returns to lineup
Trout (thumb) was activated and is back in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This was fully expected, but Trout's inclusion in the lineup provides final confirmation that the two-time MVP is good to go to begin the second half. Trout hit .337/.461/.742 with 16 homers and 10 steals in 47 games before going down. It remains to be seen whether Trout will be more cautious on the basepaths following the thumb injury, but regardless, he should be active for fantasy owners right away.
