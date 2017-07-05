Angels' Mike Trout: Starts rehab assignment Wednesday

Trout (thumb) will begin his rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Wednesday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout will officially progress to the next step of his rehab by getting live action with Inland Empire on Wednesday, marking the first time Trout has played in a game since late May. He is set to spend a few games shaking off the rust, and should be ready to return to the Angels by the end of the All-Star break, barring any setbacks.