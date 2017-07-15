Angels' Mike Trout: Steals base in return to lineup

Trout went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Rays.

After lining a single to center against Jacob Faria, Trout promptly stole second base on a headfirst slide in his first start back from a torn thumb ligament. So much for him being hesitant on the basepaths following the six-week absence. Trout is 5-for-9 with a pair of homers against Saturday's starter, Alex Cobb.