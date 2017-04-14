Angels' Mike Trout: Swipes first bag Thursday
Trout went 2-for-2 with a walk and his first stolen base of the season in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.
With a .333/.405/.750 slash line through 10 games, Trout has delivered on his potential as the best offensive player in fantasy baseball. The only aspect of the five-tool star's repertoire that has been missing is speed, and the other shoe finally dropped in that department Thursday. We all know what kind of hitter the two-time American League MVP is by now, but his stolen base totals have fluctuated between 11 and 49 during his five seasons as a full-time starter. Prior to Thursday's game, eight of the slugger's 10 hits went for extra bases, which could be the reason why he hasn't attempted any steals. If opposing teams begin pitching around Trout, we could see a spike in his stolen base attempts.
