Angels' Mike Trout: Swipes third bag Monday

Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and his third stolen base of the season in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Astros.

The 25-year-old hadn't attempted a steal prior to Apr. 13, likely due to the fact that the majority of his hits up until that point had been of the extra-base variety. Now that his power has calmed down over the past five games (all six hits being singles), the five-tool outfielder has picked up his activity on the basepaths. With three home runs and three steals through 14 games, Trout is on pace for a 30-homer and 30-steal season, a mark he missed by one home run last year.