Angels' Mike Trout: Swipes third bag Monday
Trout went 2-for-3 with a walk and his third stolen base of the season in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Astros.
The 25-year-old hadn't attempted a steal prior to Apr. 13, likely due to the fact that the majority of his hits up until that point had been of the extra-base variety. Now that his power has calmed down over the past five games (all six hits being singles), the five-tool outfielder has picked up his activity on the basepaths. With three home runs and three steals through 14 games, Trout is on pace for a 30-homer and 30-steal season, a mark he missed by one home run last year.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Swipes first bag Thursday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Hits third homer Wednesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers, drives in two Saturday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Another pair of hits Wednesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in Opening Day loss•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Triples in spring win Wednesday•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...