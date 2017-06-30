Angels' Mike Trout: Takes batting practice Friday

Trout (thumb) was able to take batting practice on the field prior to Friday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This is yet another positive sign in Trout's recovery process, as the 25-year-old was able to take live batting practice for the first time since landing on the disabled list at the end of May. He could head out on a rehab assignment in the near future, at which point a more exact timetable for his return should become available. A return before the All-Star break is still possible, though he's starting to cut it close.