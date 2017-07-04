Angels' Mike Trout: To begin rehab assignment Wednesday or Thursday
Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced Tuesday that Trout (thumb) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Wednesday or Thursday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Trout is set to tackle the final milestone in his five-plus week rehab program after undergoing thumb surgery in late May. If all goes well during his minor-league assignment, he'll rejoin the Angels' outfield immediately following the All-Star break on July 14. The team has already announced that he will not be competing in this year's All-Star game.
