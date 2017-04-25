Angels' Mike Trout: Triples, scores against Blue Jays
Trout went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored during Monday's win over Toronto.
With 12 runs, five home runs, 14 RBI, four stolen bases and a .346/.416/.679 slash line, Trout is kick-starting another dominant fantasy campaign. He's reached base in 20 of 21 games this season and has registered nine multi-hit showings. At 25, Trout's just entering his prime, too.
