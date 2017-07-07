Angels' Mike Trout: Will continue rehab with Inland Empire
Trout (thumb) is expected to play with High-A Inland Empire through Monday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Trout could wind up spending even more time with the High-A team, but he plan dictates that he spends the next few days rehabbing with the club. The 25-year-old could get his first crack at playing the outfield during Saturday's contest, as the team will want to see him roaming the field before advancing him onward in his rehab.
