Angels' Mike Trout: Will return Friday
Trout went 1-for-1 with three walks and a triple in his final rehab game with High-A Inland Empire. He will return to the majors on the Friday following the All-Star break, according to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
The perennial All-Star has now made four rehab appearances without a setback and is ready to make his return to the majors after missing 38 games with a thumb injury. Trout was carrying an impressive .337/.461/.742 triple slash in 47 games prior to his trip to the disabled list.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Finds groove in third rehab game•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Will continue rehab with Inland Empire•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Remains hitless in rehab work•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Starts rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday or Thursday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Won't play in All-Star Game•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...