Angels' Mike Trout: Will return Friday

Trout went 1-for-1 with three walks and a triple in his final rehab game with High-A Inland Empire. He will return to the majors on the Friday following the All-Star break, according to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.

The perennial All-Star has now made four rehab appearances without a setback and is ready to make his return to the majors after missing 38 games with a thumb injury. Trout was carrying an impressive .337/.461/.742 triple slash in 47 games prior to his trip to the disabled list.