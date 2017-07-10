Angels' Mike Trout: Will return Friday

Trout went 1-for-1 with three walks and a triple in his final rehab game with High-A Inland Empire. He will return to the majors on the Friday following the All-Star break, according to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.

The perennial All-Star has now made four rehab appearances without a setback and is ready to make his return to the majors after missing 38 games with a thumb injury. Trout was carrying an impressive .337/.461/.742 triple slash in 47 games prior to his trip to the disabled list.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast