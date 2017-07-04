Angels' Mike Trout: Won't play in All-Star Game
The Angels announced Trout (thumb) won't play in the All-Star Game.
While Trout has been progressing slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ligament in his thumb, the Angels appear to have quashed rumors that he might be back before the All-Star break. The 25-year-old slugger is expected to begin a minor-league rehab stint in the near future, and the team expects that assignment to last into the break.
