Angels' Nick Franklin: Dealt to Anaheim
The Brewers traded Franklin to the Angels on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.
Franklin hit just .195/.258/.317 in 53 games with Milwaukee, which led to his second DFA in the span of three months. With this trade, he will go on the Angels' 40-man roster, but it's uncertain if the team has any immediate plans to add him to the active roster. While Franklin missed time with a hamstring issue recently, there has been nothing to suggest it's serious.
