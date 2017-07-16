Angels' Nick Franklin: Likely primary option at second base
Franklin will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays.
With the Angels announcing earlier Sunday that Danny Espinosa was designated for assignment, Franklin looks poised to assume at least the strong side of a platoon at second base with Cliff Pennington. While Franklin stands to see a surge in at-bats as a result, the 26-year-old is on his third team this season and is a fringe 40-man roster player, so he probably won't have much leash on a regular role. He's recorded two hits in 15 at-bats since joining the Angels in late June.
