Angels' Nick Franklin: Recalled from Triple-A, starting Saturday
Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting Saturday's game against the Mariners at second base, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. He is batting ninth.
Franklin is with the Angels just a day after being acquired via trade from the Brewers. He slashed just .195/.258/.317 with two homers in 53 games with Milwaukee, but he could be in line for some playing time at the keystone given Danny Espinosa's struggles at the dish (.166/.244/.286 in 71 games).
