Angels' Nick Tropeano: Will throw off mound Monday
Tropeano (elbow) is set to throw off the mound Monday, signaling the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last August, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Tropeano will ramp up his throwing program by tossing off the mound next week. He still has a ways to go, and is unlikely to rejoin the team this season, but this is another positive step for the 26-year-old as he continues to work his way back from the injury.
