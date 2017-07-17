Angels' Parker Bridwell: Fans career-high eight in no-decision
Bridwell allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and a career-high eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Rays.
Bridwell had a shutout bid going through six, but Logan Morrison ruined that with a two-run homer. While the 25-year-old righty has shuffled back and forth between the Triple-A and major league levels, it looks like he'll stick in the Angels' rotation for the foreseeable future after logging a 3.18 ERA through seven appearances (six starts). Bridwell's next start is scheduled for Saturday against the Red Sox.
