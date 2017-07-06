Angels' Parker Bridwell: Fires six shutout frames Wednesday
Bridwell (3-1) held the Twins scoreless for six innings in Wednesday's 2-1 win, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.
It was a strong rebound effort from Bridwell after he got roughed up by the Mariners in his previous outing. The 25-year-old has now given the Angels three quality starts in five turns through the rotation, but his 19:10 K:BB in 33.1 innings and 1.9 HR/9 suggest his 3.24 ERA isn't sustainable.
