Bridwell (3-1) held the Twins scoreless for six innings in Wednesday's 2-1 win, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.

It was a strong rebound effort from Bridwell after he got roughed up by the Mariners in his previous outing. The 25-year-old has now given the Angels three quality starts in five turns through the rotation, but his 19:10 K:BB in 33.1 innings and 1.9 HR/9 suggest his 3.24 ERA isn't sustainable.