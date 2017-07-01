Angels' Parker Bridwell: Knocked around in Friday's loss
Bridwell (2-1) allowed five runs on 11 hits and one walk in Friday's loss to the Mariners. He struck out two.
The long ball caught up to Bridwell in this one; he allowed two homers that went for four RBI en route to his first loss in four spot starts this season. While he carried a shiny 2.95 ERA into Friday's contest, his 1.31 WHIP and .261 BABIP suggested there may have been a little luck attached to it, and the Mariners helped prove that. After getting knocked around Friday, Bridwell saw his ERA and WHIP rise to 3.95 and 1.48 on the season. It looks like he'll get at least one more start - Wednesday against the Twins - while Matt Shoemaker (forearm) continues to work his way back.
