Angels' Parker Bridwell: Recalled for Sunday start
Bridwell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Sunday against the Rays.
Bridwell was optioned to Salt Lake following his July 5 start with the Twins, during which he twirled six scoreless innings. The Angels demoted Bridwell strictly to bring aboard an extra reliever before the All-Star break, but now that he's back with the big club, it appears he'll stay in the rotation for the foreseeable future. Over his six outings with the Angels this season, Bridwell maintains a 3.24 ERA, but an underwhelming 19:10 K:BB over 33.1 innings.
