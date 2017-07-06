Angels' Parker Bridwell: Shipped back to minors following start
Bridwell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
Bridwell stifled the Twins on Wednesday evening, but now that he's unavailable to pitch for a few days, he'll shuttle back to the minors to make room for fresh arms. He won't be eligible to return to the big leagues for 10 days, but this performance very well could have him back in Los Angeles at the earliest date possible if the Halos need another hurler at that point.
