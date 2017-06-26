Bridwell (2-0) earned the win Sunday against the Red Sox and allowed two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

In his third career start, Bridwell shined and helped the Angels secure a victory. The right-hander is now 2-0 in those starts, giving up seven earned runs over 17.2 innings, and the team has won all three of those games. Bridwell is in the rotation filling in for Matt Shoemaker, who is currently on the disabled list with a right forearm extensor strain. Shoemaker has resumed throwing but is likely to miss his scheduled turn in the rotation on Friday against the Mariners, meaning Bridwell will likely get another start.