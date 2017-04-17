Bridwell was traded to the Angels from the Orioles on Monday and was optioned to Double-A Mobile.

After starting out the season in Triple-A Norfolk, where he struggled in his first four innings, Bridwell will have the opportunity to take a step back and regroup in Double-A with his new organization. The 25-year-old right-hander is organizational pitching depth at this point.

