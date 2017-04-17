Angels' Parker Bridwell: Traded to Angels
Bridwell was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and was optioned to Double-A Mobile.
After starting out the season in Triple-A Norfolk where he struggled in his first four innings, Bridwell will have the opportunity to take a step back and regroup by reporting to Double-A Mobile. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely provide Los Angeles with mostly organizational pitching depth at this point.
