Bridwell was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and was optioned to Double-A Mobile.

After starting out the season in Triple-A Norfolk where he struggled in his first four innings, Bridwell will have the opportunity to take a step back and regroup by reporting to Double-A Mobile. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely provide Los Angeles with mostly organizational pitching depth at this point.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories