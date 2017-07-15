Angels' Parker Bridwell: Will start Sunday
Bridwell will rejoin the Angels on Sunday prior to his start against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Bridwell was sent back to Triple-A Salt Lake over the All-Star break, but didn't spend any time on the mound during his stay. Instead, he will come back to the big-league team and slide back into the back end of the rotation moving forward.
