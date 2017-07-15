Play

Bridwell will rejoin the Angels on Sunday prior to his start against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Bridwell was sent back to Triple-A Salt Lake over the All-Star break, but didn't spend any time on the mound during his stay. Instead, he will come back to the big-league team and slide back into the back end of the rotation moving forward.

