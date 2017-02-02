Flores received an invitation to major league spring training Thursday.

The 24-year-old signed with the Angels back in November, but even though he's out of options, his lackluster performance with the Brewers last season hardly has him in the conversation for a major league roster spot. He'll likely act as organizational depth for the season unless an injury crops up at the major league level.

