Angels' Ramon Flores: Headed to big league spring training
Flores received an invitation to major league spring training Thursday.
The 24-year-old signed with the Angels back in November, but even though he's out of options, his lackluster performance with the Brewers last season hardly has him in the conversation for a major league roster spot. He'll likely act as organizational depth for the season unless an injury crops up at the major league level.
More News
-
Angels' Ramon Flores: Signs minor league deal with Angels•
-
Brewers' Ramon Flores: Designated for assignment by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Ramon Flores: Playing time cut•
-
Brewers' Ramon Flores: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Ramon Flores: Out of the lineup Sunday•
-
Brewers' Ramon Flores: Playing right and batting eighth•