Nolasco (4-10) surrendered eight runs on seven hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in Friday's loss to the Rangers. He struck out two.

After tossing 15.1 scoreless innings over his previous two starts, Nolasco crashed back to earth with a thud and reminded everyone how risky a fantasy play he is. The volatile veteran will take a 5.06 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 into the second half.