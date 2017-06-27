Nolasco left Monday's game against the Dodgers after 6.1 scoreless innings due to taking two line drives off the leg, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Nolasco was utterly dealing and was in line for the win, but he did leave a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the seventh. It didn't seem as though either of the line drives were hit hard enough or in a sensitive enough location to injure Nolasco severely, and he looked fine as he walked off the field. This was likely a precautionary measure, and it's an unfortunate ending to one of his best starts this season. Consider Nolasco day-to-day until the club can evaluate him.