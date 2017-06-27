Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Departs after two line drives off leg
Nolasco left Monday's game against the Dodgers after 6.1 scoreless innings due to taking two line drives off the leg, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Nolasco was utterly dealing and was in line for the win, but he did leave a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the seventh. It didn't seem as though either of the line drives were hit hard enough or in a sensitive enough location to injure Nolasco severely, and he looked fine as he walked off the field. This was likely a precautionary measure, and it's an unfortunate ending to one of his best starts this season. Consider Nolasco day-to-day until the club can evaluate him.
More News
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Struggles continue Wednesday•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Loses sixth straight start•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Takes tough-luck loss•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Strikes out seven in loss Sunday•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Chased after three innings Monday•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Tagged for three homers in Tampa•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....