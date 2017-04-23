Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Next start pushed from Monday to Thursday
Nolasco will make his next start Thursday against the Athletics.
Nolasco was initially slated to take the ball Monday against the Blue Jays in a series finale, but manager Mike Scioscia opted to push the veteran back a few days while he "works through some mechanical issues," according to Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times. While the Angels' decision to delay Nolasco's next turn will probably help his chances of turning in improved performance after serving up seven homers in his first four starts of the campaign, the right-hander now misses out on a two-start week.
