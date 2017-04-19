Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Picks up first win Tuesday
Nolasco (1-2) gave up two runs on eight hits while striking out three over six innings in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Astros.
The long ball continues to plague Nolasco as both runs he allowed Tuesday came on solo shots, and he's now served up an ugly seven homers in just four starts (22.2 innings) to begin the season, The veteran right-hander's 17:3 K:BB is nice, but it comes with the risk of a highly inflated ERA. His next start will come Sunday at home against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Rangers prove to be too much to handle•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Takes no-decision Saturday•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Takes loss on Opening Day•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Strikes out six in minor-league outing•
-
Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Will rely on two-seam fastball more•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...