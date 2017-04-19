Nolasco (1-2) gave up two runs on eight hits while striking out three over six innings in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Astros.

The long ball continues to plague Nolasco as both runs he allowed Tuesday came on solo shots, and he's now served up an ugly seven homers in just four starts (22.2 innings) to begin the season, The veteran right-hander's 17:3 K:BB is nice, but it comes with the risk of a highly inflated ERA. His next start will come Sunday at home against the Blue Jays.