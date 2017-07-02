Nolasco (4-9) was masterful in a complete-game shutout against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing just three hits and striking out seven without allowing a walk.

Nolasco has completely turned it around over his past two starts, not allowing a run over his last 16.1 innings on the mound while racking up 13 strikeouts in that span. It's a far cry from some of his earlier performances, in which he posted seven consecutive losing decisions and saw his ERA balloon to 5.23 on the season. Saturday was his first complete game since August of 2016 and the right-hander has obvious fantasy potential if he can continue this current trend, though his 5.72 FIP suggests a possible regression.