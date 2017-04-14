Nolasco allowed five runs on five hits through five innings during Thursday's loss to Texas.

The only saving grace from Nolasco were his seven punchouts, but the 34-year-old veteran has now allowed five home runs on the season and sports a 5.40 ERA. There will be a handful of matchups where Nolasco has the potential to provide serviceable fantasy results, but he probably tops out as a streaming option in the majority of seasonal leagues or low-priced flier in daily contests.