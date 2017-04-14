Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Rangers prove to be too much to handle
Nolasco allowed five runs on five hits through five innings during Thursday's loss to Texas.
The only saving grace from Nolasco were his seven punchouts, but the 34-year-old veteran has now allowed five home runs on the season and sports a 5.40 ERA. There will be a handful of matchups where Nolasco has the potential to provide serviceable fantasy results, but he probably tops out as a streaming option in the majority of seasonal leagues or low-priced flier in daily contests.
