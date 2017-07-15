Angels' Ricky Nolasco: Takes no-decision against Rays
Nolasco gave up just one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings but was stuck with a no-decision Friday against the Rays.
Three of Nolasco's past four starts have been the best outings of his season to date, including Friday's. Naturally, the other one, last time out against Texas, saw him allow eight runs in just 1.2 innings. That's the kind of maddening inconsistency that has defined Nolasco's season -- and career -- thus far, and it's a big reason why fantasy owners should have a hard time trusting him despite some of the brilliance he's shown lately.
