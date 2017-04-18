Angels' Ryan LaMarre: Designated for assignment
LaMarre was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old LaMarre failed to make the cut out of spring training and he's now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. A second-round pick back in 2010, he has hit .273/.340/.406 over parts of five seasons at Triple-A, while totaling 32 plate appearances in a few stints at the major-league level. LaMarre struck out 11 times in his first 48 plate appearances with Salt Lake to begin 2017.
