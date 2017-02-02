Ward received an invitation to big league camp for spring training Thursday.

After a strong professional debut in 2015, Ward tapered off a bit, batting just .249 in his first season with High-A Inland Empire. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old backstop is still considered one of the Angels' better prospects, so he'll get a chance to show his stuff with the major leaguers this spring. He's still a ways away from the big leagues, so he'll likely return to the lower levels of the minors to develop his bat further before advancing forward in the organization.