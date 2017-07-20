Ward was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Thursday.

Ward missed the first month of the season with an oblique strain, but has been able to impress at the High-A level during the past two seasons with Inland Empire. This year alone, the catcher is hitting .242/.348/.391 with six home runs and 30 RBI, in addition to a plus arm behind the dish. Ward will get his first taste of action at Double-A ball, and is likely going to finish out the rest of the season in Mobile.