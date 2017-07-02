Deveaux signed a $1.2 million deal with the Angels on Sunday.
The No. 19 international prospect in this year's July 2 signing class, according to Baseball America, the 17-year-old outfielder is a year older than most of the other prospects in the class. A former shortstop, Deveaux's 80-grade speed makes him a natural in center field. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Deveaux has a chance to grow into 20-homer power, but scouts are mixed on his ability to hit for a high average against professional pitching. If he hits, he could move more quickly to the big leagues than most of the other position players in this class.
