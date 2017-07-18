Skaggs (oblique) will make his upcoming rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs made his previous rehab start with the club's Rookie League affiliate, allowing two runs over 3.2 innings. The 26-year-old is expected to make at least two more rehab starts before being re-evaluated. It appears that Skaggs could be activated from the DL sometime during August.